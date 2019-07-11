New
Rakuten · 32 mins ago
$121
free shipping
Good Guys Electronics offers the Netgear Orbi Home Mesh WiFi Add-on Satellite for $139. Coupon code "GG18" drops it to $121. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now
Features
- expands an existing Orbi WiFi network by up to 2,000 square feet
- Model: RBS20-100NAS
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Refurb Netgear AC750 Dual Band 802.11ac Wireless Gigabit Range Extender
$18
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the refurbished Netgear AC750 Dual Band 802.11ac Wireless Gigabit Range Extender for $17.99. Choose in-store pickup to drop the price to $17.74 and avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $2 under our mention from three weeks ago and $37 less than buying a new one. Buy Now
Tips
- Note: No warranty information is available.
Features
- Data transfer rates of up to 750Mb/s
- Gigabit Ethernet port
- Two external antennas
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Circle with Disney Smart Parental Controls
$24 $99
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Circle with Disney Smart Parental Controls for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our May mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $6, although major retailers charge at least $49.) Buy Now
Features
- allows parents to manage wired and wireless devices in the home used by children
- Model: CIRC001
Amazon · 1 wk ago
TP-Link N300 802.11n WiFi Range Extender
$15 $30
fre shipping w/Prime
Amazon offers the TP-Link N300 802.11n Wireless Range Extender for $16.99. Clip the 10% off coupon on the product page to drop that to $15.29. With free shipping for Prime members, that's the lowest price we could find by $2. (For further comparison, it was pennies less in March.) Buy Now
Features
- transfer speeds up to 300MB/s
Amazon · 1 day ago
Supola Dual Band USB WiFi Adapter
$11 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Supola Direct via Amazon offers the Supola Dual Band USB 802.11ac Wireless Adapter with 5dBi Antenna for $19.69. Coupon code "GU4KINBU" drops that to $10.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our February mention, $9 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- up to 1,200Mb/s WiFi speeds on 5.8GHz and 2.4GHz bands
- USB 3.0 supports up to 5Gbps transfer rates
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Yescom Inflatable Car Mattress w/ Pillows and Pump
$23 $66
free shipping
Yescom via Rakuten offers its Yescom Inflatable Car Mattress with Pillows and Pump for $28.90. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $23.12. With free shipping, that's at least $7 less than you'd pay for a similar model elsewhere. Buy Now
Features
- supports up to 300 lbs.
- includes bed, base, 2 pillows, pump, and connector
- Model: 33CAB002-138S-06
Rakuten · 5 days ago
Yescom 16x16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail
$32 $90
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 16x16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Desert Sand for $39.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to sail that away to $31.92. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago, $58 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- rust-proof galvanized corner tension rings
- four heavy-duty carabiners and nylon rope
Rakuten · 3 days ago
BestMassage 10x30ft Gazebo Party Tent w/ 8 Sidewalls
$72 $90
free shipping
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers the BestMassage 10x30-Foot Party Tent in White for $89.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $71.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we could find by $18. Buy Now
Features
- 8.5' tall
- 8 removable sidewalls
- holds up to 50 people
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella
$79 $112
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella in Tan for $98.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.19. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Netgear 5-Port ProSAFE Unmanaged Gigabit Ethernet Switch
$15
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers Prime members the Netgear 5-Port ProSAFE Unmanaged Gigabit Ethernet Switch for $14.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention, $8 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Sign In or Register