Netgear Nighthawk X10 AD7200 Smart Tri-Band WiFi Router
$250 $480
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $230. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 2.4GHz / 5GHz / 60GHz frequencies
  • 7200Mbps data transfer
  • Model: R9000-100NAS
