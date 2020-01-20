Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart
Netgear Nighthawk AX4 4-Stream AX3000 WiFi 6 Router
$99 $199
free shipping

That's $100 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Two high-performance antennas extend wireless range coverage indoors and outdoors
  • Up to 16 simultaneous Wi-Fi clients
  • 4-stream Wi-Fi with up to 600Mbps + 2.4Gbps
  • Model: RAX35-100NAS
