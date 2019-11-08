New
eBay · 26 mins ago
Netgear Nighthawk 802.11ac Dual-Band Smart WiFi Router
$90 $190
free shipping

That's $50 less than the best price we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay
  • support for 802.11ac and 802.11n
  • up to 2.6Gbps data transfer speed via dual-band
  • 5 LAN/WAN ports
  • USB 3.0
  • Model: R7400-100NAS
  • Published 26 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
