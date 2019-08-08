- Create an Account or Login
Walmart offers the Netgear N600 (8x4) 802.11n WiFi Dual-Band Gigabit Cable Modem Router for $89.99 with free shipping. That's $20 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Jetstream AC3000 Tri-Band 802.11ac Wireless Gaming Router for $79 with free shipping. That's $11 under our November mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price today by $21.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Linksys E2500 N600 Dual-Band 802.11n Wireless Router for $29.97. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now Shop Now
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack in Black/Gray Assorted or Blue Assorted for $14.96. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $2 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $15 today. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Netgear 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged Switch for $12.49 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
