Walmart · 1 hr ago
Netgear CM500 DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem
$28 $60
free shipping w/ $35

You'll pay at least $22 more for a refurb on Amazon. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • A 90-day Netgear warranty applies.
Features
  • up to 680MB/s
  • 16 download channels, 4 upload channels
  • certified for Comcast Xfinity, Time Warner Cable, Cox, Charter, and more
  • Model: Cm500-100Nar
  • Popularity: 4/5
