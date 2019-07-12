New
Today only, ATHQ via Rakuten offers the Netgear Arlo 6-Camera 720p Security System for $349.99 with free shipping. Plus, you'll bag $87.25 in Rakuten Super Points. Thanks to the credit, that's $15 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $66.) Buy Now
Features
- works with Alexa
- base station
- six Arlo Wire-Free cameras
- up to 1GB cloud storage
- motion detection and night vision
- six magnetic mounts
Details
Bosiwo 1080p WiFi Outdoor Camera
DSGC via Amazon offers the Bosiwo 1080p WiFi Outdoor Camera for $59.99. Coupon code "TF9Z9TSE" cuts the price to $39.59. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention, $20 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- night vision
- motion detection
- real-time alerts
- power adapter with 15-foot cable
- Model: 833
Jooan 720p 4-Cam 8-Ch Security Camera System
That's a $40 savings and the best we could find
Jooan CCTV via Amazon offers the Jooan 720p 4-Camera 8-Channel Security Camera System for $119.99. Coupon code "MRMUCWPH" cuts that to $80.39. With free shipping, that's $40 off and the best price we could find. Four waterproof night-vision cameras are included. It doesn't come with a hard drive.
Goswer 1080p WiFi Home Surveillance Camera
Goswer via Amazon offers the Goswer 1080p WiFi Home Surveillance Camera for $49.99. Clip the on-page 10% off coupon and apply code "YK3OR54K" to cut that to $19.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $30 off, and the lowest price we could. Buy Now
- night vision up to 16 feet, motion detection, and temperature alarm
- alerts and remote access via mobile app
- 1080p video recording
- microSD card slot
- 360° coverage
Facamword 1080p Wireless Mini Security Camera
ALON Security via Amazon offers the Facamword 1080p Wireless Mini Security Camera for $45.99. Coupon code "BHEHM88P" drops the price to $27.59. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- livestream via app
- motion detection
- micro SD slot
- infrared night vision
BestMassage Multi-Function Power Tower with Dip Station
Factory Direct via eBay offers the BestMassage Multi-Function Power Tower with Dip Station for $114.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops that to $91.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now
Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Fitness Smartwatch
BuyDig via Rakuten offers the Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Fitness Smartwatch in Black for $189.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts it to $151.99. With free shipping, that's $4 under our May mention and the lowest outright price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $38, although most charge $200 or more.) Buy Now
Vilano Men's Tuono 2.0 700c Aluminum Road Bike
Outlet Stores via Rakuten offers the Vilano Men's Tuono 2.0 700c Aluminum Road Bike in Black for $249. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $209. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $40. It's available in 50 cm, 54 cm, and 58 cm sizes. Buy Now
- 6061 Double Butted aluminum aero frame
- 700c 11/8" threadless fork
- Shimano A050 SIS handlebar-mounted shifters
- disc brakes
- Model: 550-T2DBRK
Ray-Ban Unisex Vintage Round Gradient Sunglasses
AreaTrend via Rakuten offers the Ray-Ban Unisex Vintage Round Gradient Sunglasses in Black for $54.99. Coupon code "ARE7A" cuts that to $47.99. Plus, you'll bag $2.82 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's a buck under our June mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best deal today by $11.) Buy Now
Refurb Netgear AC750 Dual Band 802.11ac Wireless Gigabit Range Extender
Walmart offers the refurbished Netgear AC750 Dual Band 802.11ac Wireless Gigabit Range Extender for $17.99. Choose in-store pickup to drop the price to $17.74 and avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $2 under our mention from three weeks ago and $37 less than buying a new one. Buy Now
- Note: No warranty information is available.
- Data transfer rates of up to 750Mb/s
- Gigabit Ethernet port
- Two external antennas
Refurb Netgear Nighthawk R7450 802.11ac WiFi Router
VIPOutlet via eBay offers the refurbished Netgear Nighthawk AC2600 802.11ac WiFi Smart Router for an in-cart price of $63.20 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $71. It features up to 2.6Gbps data transfer speed, 128MB flash memory, 256MB RAM, Gigabit Ethernet, and USB 3.0. 7 Buy Now
- A 90-day seller-backed warranty is provided.
- up to 2.6Gbps data transfer speed
- 128MB flash memory
- 256MB RAM
- 5 Gigabit Ethernet ports
- USB 3.0
- Model: R7450
Refurb Netgear CM500 DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem
Walmart offers the refurbished Netgear CM500 DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem in Black for $29.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our May mention and the best price we could find for a new one today by $32. Buy Now
- It's unclear if a warranty is included
- up to 680MB/s
- 16 download channels, 4 upload channels
- certified for Comcast Xfinity, Time Warner Cable, Cox, Charter, and more
- Model: Cm500-100Nar
Netgear 5-Port ProSAFE Unmanaged Gigabit Ethernet Switch
Amazon offers Prime members the Netgear 5-Port ProSAFE Unmanaged Gigabit Ethernet Switch for $14.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention, $8 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
