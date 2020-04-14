Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart
Netgear AC1750 802.11ac WiFi Mesh Extender
$89 $121
free shipping

Keep the whole family learning, streaming, playing, and more, all at the same time, with this WiFi mesh extender that is the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • works with existing WiFi router
  • up to 128-bit encryption
  • Model: EX6250-100NAS
