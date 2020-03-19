Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
Ain't no party like a Netflix Party cos a Netflix Party don't require close proximity with other people. Shop Now
If you can't justify hanging on to your Netflix subscription right now, you can still watch classics including "Ronin", "Throw Momma From the Train", and "Over The Top" on YouTube, so long as you don't mind some ads. Shop Now at YouTube
Sling is offering a huge selection of streaming video free of charge, including kids' shows, movies, sitcoms like Third Rock From the Sun and Grounded For Life, and way too much good Gordon Ramsay content for me to reasonably remain productive. Shop Now
Many zoos are temporarily closed, but you can get an up-close view right at home with these live streams of penguins, tigers, polar bears, giraffes, and several more. Plus, check out pre-recorded panda footage. Shop Now
The service normally costs $30 for four months, so this is roughly a $15 savings, but mostly it's just a big ol' repository of football content to dig through for free. Shop Now
Test a free Persil ProClean Disc sample against your current laundry detergent. Shop Now
In response to Covid-19, Cambridge University Press makes available over 700 textbooks, a resource page for supporting teachers, as well as 80 books and journals related to coronavirus research for free. Shop Now
Calm is currently offering a hand-picked selection of resources for free to make sure that we're all focusing on our mental and emotional wellness alongside our physical health in these weird and trying times.
Enjoy a variety of guided meditations, sleep stories, music and soundscapes, yoga exercises, journaling prompts, and more - plenty of content to help us all prioritize a little self care. Shop Now
Don't let schools being shut down get in the way of your child's education – this free learning resource should keep them busy. Shop Now
Sign In or Register