Netac USB-C Portable Solid State Drive from $34

Shop a range of discounted capacity options from $33.99 for the ZSLIM 500MB/S option (low by $6). Shop Now at eBay
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
That's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- USB 3.0 port
- WD Backup and Apple Time Machine capability
- single drive
- Model: WDBBGB0040HBK-NESN
It's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black.
- USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 compatible
- data transfer rates of up to 5Gb/s
- Model: WDBU6Y0040BBK-WESN
That is within $1 of the best price we've seen, and $17 less than buying it new from Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Western Digital via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- USB 2.0 & USB 3.0
- Model: WDBU6Y0020BBK-WESN
That's $3 under our July mention, $93 off, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: It's now $282.13. Buy Now at Amazon
- plug and play
- USB 2.0 and 3.0 compatibility
- Model: WDBWLG0140HBK-NESN
That's $169 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- includes 2 solid side walls, 1 back wall, 1 front wall with dual zippers, and a roll-up door
- Model: CVAN12000211050
That is $38 off the list price, and the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
It's $8 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by toolsmithdirect via eBay
- one 1/4" and one 3/8"
- Model: 940009
It's $52 under list and a low price for a car part like this one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Fhcover via eBay.
- 43" x 11"
- Wash with hose/power washer
- Model: F16408BLACK
That's the best deal we could find for the 32GB model by $2, and for the 64GB model by $4. Shop Now at eBay
- You can also buy a second drive at 50% off.
- Sold by Netac via eBay.
Save $18 off the list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Netac-Official-Store via eBay.
- read speeds up to 500MB/s
- write speeds up to 450MB/s
- secure encryption
Sign In or Register