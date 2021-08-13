Netac USB 3.0 Flash Drive: 32GB for $6, 64GB for $7
eBay · 30 mins ago
Netac USB 3.0 Flash Drive
32GB for $6, 64GB for $7
free shipping

That's the best deal we could find for the 32GB model by $2, and for the 64GB model by $4. Shop Now at eBay

  • You can also buy a second drive at 50% off.
  • Sold by Netac via eBay.
