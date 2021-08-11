Netac 500GB 2.5" SATA III 6Gbps Internal SSD for $52

New
eBay · 1 hr ago
$52 $70
free shipping
Save $18 off the list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Netac-Official-Store via eBay.
- read speeds up to 500MB/s
- write speeds up to 450MB/s
- secure encryption
Published 1 hr ago
eBay · 1 wk ago
Seagate Outlet Deals at eBay
up to 30% off
free shipping
With prices starting from $56, choose from up to 22 hard drives. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Seagate Expansion Portable 1TB HDD USB 3.0 External Hard Drive 2-Pack for $99.98 (low by $15 for two).
Amazon · 11 hrs ago
WD Black 500GB M.2 PCIe SSD w/ Battlefield 2042
$100 $115
free shipping
It's a $15 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- You'll get a game code for Battlefield 2042, which you can download on October 22, 2021.
- transfer speeds up to 3,600 MB/s
- Model: WDBB9J5000ANC-NRSN
Amazon · 1 wk ago
WD Blue SN550 2TB NVMe PCIe M.2 Internal SSD
$200 $260
free shipping
List is $260, but it rarely drops below $225, so this is a rare low price. Buy Now at Amazon
- sequential read speeds up to 2,600 MB/s
- Up to 1,800 MB/s sequential write speeds
- Model: WDS200T2B0C
eBay · 1 day ago
Samsung 870 QVO 1TB SATA III SSD
$91 $130
free shipping
Use code "SAVE20FORBTS" to get this deal. That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
- 2.5" SATA form factor
- 6Gbps data transfer rate
- Model: MZ-77Q1T0B
eBay · 1 day ago
ASICS Outlet at eBay
up to 60% off + extra 20% off $25
free shipping
Save on a wide variety of ASICS footwear and apparel, plus take take an extra 20% off purchases of $25 or more with coupon code "SAVE20FORBTS". Shop Now at eBay
- The coupon can be used a maximum of two times per user with a $100 maximum discount.
- Pictured is the ASICS Men's GEL-Venture 7 Running Shoe for $51.96 after coupon (low by $3).
eBay · 2 days ago
Wink Relay Wall-Mounted Smart Home Control
$35 $120
free shipping
It's $85 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by hypermicrosystems via eBay
- 4.3" touchscreen
- wall mount
- voice control via Alexa
eBay · 1 wk ago
Vevor Truck Bed Tent
from $84
free shipping
That's at least $16 less than you'd pay elsewhere in any size. Shop Now at eBay
- 5-Foot Tall Bed for $83.99
- 6.5-Foot Full Size for $85.99
- 6.4- to 6.7-Foot for $86.99
- 8-Foot Full Size for $91.99
- Sold by Great Function Item via eBay.
- fully-stitched waterproof floor
- water-resistant fabric with tape-sealed seams
New
eBay · 28 mins ago
Samsung 18-Cu. Ft. Smart Counter Depth 3-Door French Door Refrigerator
$1,169 $1,499
free shipping
You'd pay at least $175 more at other major retailers. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Stainless Steel.
- Sold by First Class TVs via eBay.
- WiFi enabled
- LED lighting
- ice maker
- fingerprint resistant finish
- Model: RF18A5101SR/AA
