Netac 500GB 2.5" SATA III 6Gbps Internal SSD for $52
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Netac 500GB 2.5" SATA III 6Gbps Internal SSD
$52 $70
free shipping

Save $18 off the list price. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Netac-Official-Store via eBay.
Features
  • read speeds up to 500MB/s
  • write speeds up to 450MB/s
  • secure encryption
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Internal Hard Drives eBay Netac
SATA SSD Laptop 500GB Mac Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register