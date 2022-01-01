All capacities noted below receive a savings of 20% off the list price. Shop Now at eBay
- 128GB for $23.99.
- 250GB for $34.07.
- 500GB for $54.31.
- 1TB for $95.99.
- Sold by Netac Official Store via eBay.
- shock resistant
- temperature sensor
- read speeds up to 1700MB/s
- write speeds up to 1500MB/s
-
Published 16 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Save 30% off 250GB, 500GB, and 1TB SSDs This is the best starting price we've seen for this batch. Plus, apply code "AMTBWE114" to save an extra $10 off every $100 spent (max discount of $100). Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Netac-Official-Store via eBay.
Save 30% off a selection of storage capacities. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Netac-Official-Store via eBay.
- Pictured is the Netac 120GB Serial ATA 6Gbps 2.5" Internal SSD for $18.89 ($8 off).
It's $12 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Netac Official Store via eBay.
- PCIe Gen3x4 interface
- read/write speeds up to 1,800Mbps
- SLC cache
- 3D NAND flash technology
- measures 22mm x 80mm (2280)
- Model: N930E
Save up to $90 off 17 internal solid state drives. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Samsung 860 EVO 500GB Internal SSD for $54.99 ($40 off).
It's $45 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- data transfer rates up to 6 Gbps
- includes Acronis True Image WD Edition cloning software
- Model: WDBH2D0040HNC-NRSN
That's a low by $13, although most sellers charge $50 more. Buy Now at Amazon
- 256MB cache
- Model: ST16000NM001G
It's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- 7200 RPM
- 256MB cache
- Model: ST2000DM008
Save up to $42 on 250GB, 500GB, and 1TB SSDs. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by netac-official-store via eBay.
It's a great sale for sneakers that are over the $45 threshold or for stocking up on cheap athleisure basics. Shop Now at eBay
- The extra 25% off will be deducted in cart.
- Pictured are the adidas Men's Copa Nationale Shoes for $47.25 (low by $43)
- Sold by adidas via eBay
Nearly 6,000 styles are discounted, including T-shirts, shorts, shoes, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the PUMA Men's Essentials Hoodie for $19.99 (low by $10)
Save on everything from the iPhone 4 all the way to the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Shop Now at eBay
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box and refurbished items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
Sign In or Register