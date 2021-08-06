Netac 250GB SATA 6Gbps 2.5" Internal SSD for $29
eBay · 56 mins ago
Netac 250GB SATA 6Gbps 2.5" Internal SSD
$29 $42
free shipping

That's $13 off and a very low price for a SSD of this size. It's one of the lowest prices we've seen in this capacity range. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Netac Official Store via eBay.
  • read speeds up to 500MB/s
  • Expires 8/8/2021
    Published 56 min ago
