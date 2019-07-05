New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Nest x Yale Lock with Nest Connect
$195 $279
free shipping
Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten offers the Nest x Yale Lock with Nest Connect in Polished Brass for $229.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $195.49. With free shipping, that's $5 under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $34.) Buy Now
Features
  • tamper-proof keyless deadbolt
  • programmable for up to 20 passcodes
  • 1-touch locking & auto-lock
  • remote access and alerts with Nest app
  • Model: RB-YRD540-WV605
Details
  • Code "SAVE15"
  • Expires 7/5/2019
All Deals Home Security Rakuten Nest
