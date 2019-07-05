New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
$195 $279
free shipping
Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten offers the Nest x Yale Lock with Nest Connect in Polished Brass for $229.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $195.49. With free shipping, that's $5 under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $34.) Buy Now
Features
- tamper-proof keyless deadbolt
- programmable for up to 20 passcodes
- 1-touch locking & auto-lock
- remote access and alerts with Nest app
- Model: RB-YRD540-WV605
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Nest Cam IQ 8MP 1080p Indoor Camera 2-Pack
$289 $340
free shipping
Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten offers the Nest Cam IQ 8-Megapixel 1080p Indoor Camera 2-Pack for $339.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $288.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $151, although we saw it for $4 less last August. Buy Now
Features
- 8MP (4K) color sensor with 12x digital zoom
- 1080p video recording
- night vision & 2-way audio
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth
- built-in Google Assistant
Amazon · 5 days ago
Defender Security U 9847 Sliding Door Loop Lock
$7 $8
free shipping w/Prime
Amazon offers the Defender Security Sliding Door Loop Lock for $6.97 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our April mention and the lowest price we could find by about $3. Buy Now
Tips
- Home Depot charges the same, with in-store pickup.
Features
- secures door to jamb
- positive interior lock
- 2-1/8" hardened steel bar
- Model: U 9847
Amazon · 4 days ago
Anviker 1080p Wireless Mini Spy Camera
$25 $36
free shipping
Anviker via Amazon offers the Anviker 1080p Wireless Mini Spy Camera for $35.99. Coupon code "4JE5CNSR" drops the price to $25.19. With free shipping, that's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- motion detection
- loop recording
- remote view for iOS/Android devices
- rechargeable
- includes 7 hidden button covers
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Trademark Gambler's Wall Clock Diversion Safe
$8 $28
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Trademark Gambler's Wall Clock Diversion Safe for $8.06 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from last two weeks ago, $20 off, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Features
- requires one AA battery (not included)
- Model: 82-4985
Amazon · 3 days ago
AmazonBasics Electronic Touchscreen Deadbolt Door Lock
$59 $70
free shipping
Amazon offers the AmazonBasics Electronic Deadbolt Door Lock in Satin Nickel or Oil-Rubbed Bronze for $69.99. Coupon code "ABHOME" cuts that to $59.49. With free shipping, that's $11 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- up to 50 programmable user passwords
- vacation mode, low-battery alert, and auto-lock functionality
- two keys
Rakuten · 9 hrs ago
Pre-Owned PS4, XB1, and Switch Games at GamerCandy via Rakuten
Up to 30% off + Extra 15% off
free shipping
GamerCandy via Rakuten takes up to 30% off a selection of pre-owned Playstation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch games. Plus, take an extra 15% off via coupon code "SAVE15", dropping the starting price to $5.88. Even better, these orders bag free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Pro Core i5 Dual 13" Laptop
$285 $398
free shipping
Altatac via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple MacBook Pro Intel Sandy Bridge Core i5 2.4GHz 13.3" Laptop for $334.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $284.71. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention (which came with $50 Rakuten points) and the lowest price we've seen. (That's a low today for another refurbished model by $113.) Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided
Features
- Intel Core i5-2435M 2.4GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1280x800 LED display
- 4GB RAM, 500GB hard drive
- SuperDrive DVD burner
- iSight camera Bluetooth 2.1
- Thunderbolt, Bluetooth 2.1, Firewire 800
- Mac OS X 10.7 (Lion)
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone
$170 $200
free shipping
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone in Black or Silver for $199.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $169.96. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $30, although some retailers charge over $200.) Buy Now
Features
- 5.5" 2560x1440 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen
- Snapdragon 821 2.4 GHz quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- 12.3MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture & HDR+, 8MP front camera
- 4K video capture
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- GSM / CDMA unlocked
Rakuten · 13 hrs ago
MCombo 40x80" Polycarbonate Window Awning
$52 $70
free shipping
MCombo via Rakuten offers the MCombo 40x80" Polycarbonate Window Awning for $64.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $51.92. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now
