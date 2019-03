BuyDig via Rakuten offers the Nest Temperature Sensor 3-Pack for $99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to. With, that's tied with last month's mention and is the lowest price we could find by $19. They work with a Nest thermostat (not included) within a 50-foot distance.Note: This coupon can only be redeemed once per account. (You'll need to be logged in for it to work.)