Rakuten · 40 mins ago
$217 $399
free shipping
BrownBearTech via Rakuten offers the Nest Secure Alarm System Starter Pack for $254.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops it to $216.74. With free shipping, that's $26 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $21, although major retailers charge at least $399.) Deal ends June 25. Buy Now
Features
- Nest Guard base station with 85dB siren and motion detection up to 10 feet
- 2 Nest Detect door/window sensors with motion detection up to 15 feet
- 2 Nest Tags (with support for up to 10)
- 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.0
- remote access and security alerts via Nest mobile app
- Model: H1500ES
Details
