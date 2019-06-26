New
Rakuten · 40 mins ago
Nest Secure Alarm System Starter Pack
$217 $399
free shipping
BrownBearTech via Rakuten offers the Nest Secure Alarm System Starter Pack for $254.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops it to $216.74. With free shipping, that's $26 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $21, although major retailers charge at least $399.) Deal ends June 25. Buy Now
Features
  • Nest Guard base station with 85dB siren and motion detection up to 10 feet
  • 2 Nest Detect door/window sensors with motion detection up to 15 feet
  • 2 Nest Tags (with support for up to 10)
  • 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.0
  • remote access and security alerts via Nest mobile app
  • Model: H1500ES
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SAVE15"
  • Expires 6/26/2019
    Published 40 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Home Security Rakuten Nest
Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register