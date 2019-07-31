- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Today only, A4C offers the Nest Secure Alarm System Starter Pack for $209.95 with free shipping. That's $40 under our mention from two weeks ago (which included $50 in Rakuten Super Points) and the lowest outright price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $30.) Buy Now
Paperi via Amazon offers the Pengxiaomei Portable Door Lock for $9.99. Coupon code "P9XVWOO2" cuts that to $6.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our June mention, $3 off, and the the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Today only, Meh offers the Simplisafe 10-Piece Security System for $99 plus $5 for shipping. That's $145 less than what you'd pay for the 8-piece setup elsewhere (which lacks the panic button and an entry sensor). Buy Now
Amazon offers the August Smart Keypad for $53.06 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although we saw it for $2 less in last month's mention. (For further comparison, most retailers charge $60 or more). Buy Now
Amazon offers the AmazonBasics Electronic Deadbolt Door Lock in Satin Nickel or Oil-Rubbed Bronze for $69.99. Coupon code "ABHOME" cuts that to $59.49. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a month ago at $11 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Ending today, A4C takes an extra 50% off clearance items via coupon code "A4C50" during its Clearance Event. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Save on smart watches, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, cell phone accessories, and more. Shop Now
Sign In or Register