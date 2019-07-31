New
Ends Today
A4C · 48 mins ago
Nest Secure Alarm System Starter Pack
$210 $400
free shipping

Today only, A4C offers the Nest Secure Alarm System Starter Pack for $209.95 with free shipping. That's $40 under our mention from two weeks ago (which included $50 in Rakuten Super Points) and the lowest outright price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $30.) Buy Now

Features
  • Nest Guard base station with 85dB siren and motion detection up to 10 feet
  • 2 Nest Detect door/window sensors with motion detection up to 15 feet
  • 2 Nest Tags (with support for up to 10)
  • 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.0
  • remote access and security alerts via Nest mobile app
↑ less
Buy from A4C
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 15 hr
    Published 48 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Home Security A4C Nest
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register