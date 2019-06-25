New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Nest Protect Smoke & Carbon Monoxide Alarm
$88 $200
free shipping
Altatac via Rakuten offers the second-generation Nest Protect Smoke & Carbon Monoxide Wired Alarm in White for $109.95. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts the price to $87.96. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $31, although we saw it for $9 less in our Black Friday mention. Deal ends June 24. Buy Now
Features
  • compatible with iOS and Android
  • 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.0
  • remote alerts via App
  • Hush mode for false alarms
  • motion sensor night light
  • Model: S3003LWES
  • Code "HOME20"
  • Expires 6/25/2019
This item is out of stock.
35 min ago
Sold out
37 min ago