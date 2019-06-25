New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
$88 $200
free shipping
Altatac via Rakuten offers the second-generation Nest Protect Smoke & Carbon Monoxide Wired Alarm in White for $109.95. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts the price to $87.96. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $31, although we saw it for $9 less in our Black Friday mention. Deal ends June 24. Buy Now
Features
- compatible with iOS and Android
- 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.0
- remote alerts via App
- Hush mode for false alarms
- motion sensor night light
- Model: S3003LWES
Related Offers
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Pengxiaomei Portable Door Lock
$7 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
Paperi via Amazon offers the Pengxiaomei Portable Door Lock for $9.99. Coupon code "J5SDCI4Y" cuts that to $6.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 under our mention from April and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- This item ships exclusively via ground and may have an extended delivery time.
Features
- requires no additional hardware
- ideal for traveling
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Defender Security 15" Fixed Window Grill
$29
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the safest deal we could find by $25
Amazon offers Prime members the Defender Security 15.25" Steel Fixed Window Grill for $28.65 with free shipping. (Home Depot charges the same via pickup.) That's the lowest price we could find by $25. It expands to fit windows from 31" to 54" wide.
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Waymoon 1080p Spy Camera USB Charger
$19 $30
free shipping
Waymoon Direct via Amazon offers the Waymoon 1080p Spy Camera USB Charger for $29.99. Coupon code "FQ3LQL4C" drops the price to $19.49. With free shipping, that's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- motion detection
- micro SD card slot
- 2-amp fast charge
- no WiFi or Bluetooth connectivity required
Amazon · 3 days ago
AmazonBasics Traditional Electronic Deadbolt Door Lock
$46 $70
free shipping
Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Traditional Electronic Deadbolt Door Lock in Satin Nickel for $52.57. Coupon code "ABHOME" cuts that to $44.60. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $25.
Update: It's now $54.53 before coupon, $46.35 after. Buy Now
Tips
- It's also available in Oil-Rubbed Bronze for $45.47 after coupon and classic and modern styles from $59.49 after coupon.
Features
- bump-proof lock
- up to 50 programmable user passwords
- vacation mode
- auto-lock functionality
- Model: AB-DH500-SN
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Ring WiFi Video Doorbell
$80 $100
free shipping
Office Depot via Home Depot offers the Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
Features
- 720p video resolution
- night vision & motion detection
- 2-way audio
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- live video and alerts via mobile app
- weather-resistant housing
- up to one year of use per charge
- Model: 8VR1S5-SEN0
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair
$80 $100
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Features
- measures 69'' x 22'' x 9''
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
Monoprice Wi-Fi Smart Water Sensor, Flood, and Leak Detector
$19 $29
free shipping
Monoprice via Rakuten offers its Monoprice Wi-Fi Smart Water Sensor, Flood, and Leak Detector in White for $23.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $19.19. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $12 outside of other Monoprice storefronts. Buy Now
Features
- 24/7 remote monitoring via mobile app
- instant alerts via push notifications
- detachable extendable probe with bracket (up to 3.8 feet)
- Model: 133124
Rakuten · 9 hrs ago
Home & Outdoor Items at Rakuten
Extra 20% off
free shipping
Rakuten takes an extra 20% off home and outdoor items via coupon code "HOME20". Plus, most items qualify for free shipping. Some exclusions apply. Deal ends June 24. Shop Now
Tips
- A maximum discount of $40 applies
- The coupon can only be used once per account within a single transaction (You must be signed in to use it)
Rakuten · 1 wk ago
3rd-Gen Nest Thermostat w/ Google Home Mini
$175
free shipping
BuyDig via Rakuten offers the 3rd-generation Nest Learning Thermostat with Google Home Mini for $215. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $175. With free shipping, that's $15 under our April mention and the best price we could find for these sold separately by $53. Buy Now
Features
- smartphone control via WiFi
- "Learns" how to set your home temperature
