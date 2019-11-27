Open Offer in New Tab
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Nest Learning Thermostat E w/ Google Home Mini
$144 w/ $14 Rakuten Super Points
free shipping

Thanks to the included $14 in Rakuten points, that's $65 less than buying these items separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Apply coupon code "HOME15" to drop the price.
  • 1.76" 320x320 color LCD
  • temperature, humidity, proximity, and ambient light sensors
  • 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth
  • remote control via the Nest mobile app
  • rechargeable Li-ion battery
  • compatibility with most 24-volt heating and cooling systems
  • Code "HOME15"
  • Expires 11/27/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
