Thanks to the included $14 in Rakuten points, that's $65 less than buying these items separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Rakuten
Save on Chamberlain, Genie, Mighty Mule, and Skylink models. Shop Now at Walmart
A low by at least $6. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $9 under the lowest price we could find for this quantity elsewhere. Buy Now at Home Depot
Magzo via Amazon offers the Magzo Door Draft Stopper in
several colors White for $8.99. Coupon code "GEJYZGCG" drops the price to $6.29. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $14 less than last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $12 today. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the lowest price we've seen. It's the best deal today by $21. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the best price we could find by $33. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $14 under our mention from May and the lowest price we've seen for a new pair. (It's the best deal now by $13.) Buy Now at Rakuten
