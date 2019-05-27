Ending today, Beach Camera via Rakuten offers the Nest Hello Smart WiFi Video Doorbell for $199. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $159.20. With free shipping, that's $11 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now
Tips
  • With a Nest Aware subscription, you'll also receive cloud storage and familiar face alerts. (Plans start at $5/month.)
Features
  • 1600x1200 video resolution with HDR support
  • 160° field of view
  • night vision & motion detection
  • 2-way audio
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.0
  • 24/7 remote access via the Nest app