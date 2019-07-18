New
Rakuten · 40 mins ago
Nest H1500ES secure alarm starter pack
$250 w/ $50 Rakuten Points
free shipping

BrownBearTech via Rakuten offers the Nest Secure Alarm System Starter Pack for $249.99 with free shipping. Plus, you'll bag $49.80 in Rakuten points. Assuming you use the credit, that's $17 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $30.) Buy Now

Features
  • Nest Guard base station with 85dB siren and motion detection up to 10 feet
  • 2 Nest Detect door/window sensors with motion detection up to 15 feet
  • 2 Nest Tags (with support for up to 10)
  • 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.0
  • remote access and security alerts via Nest mobile app
  • Model: H1500ES
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 7/18/2019
    Published 40 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Home Security Rakuten Nest
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register