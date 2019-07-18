BrownBearTech via Rakuten offers the Nest Secure Alarm System Starter Pack for $249.99 with free shipping. Plus, you'll bag $49.80 in Rakuten points. Assuming you use the credit, that's $17 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $30.) Buy Now
- Nest Guard base station with 85dB siren and motion detection up to 10 feet
- 2 Nest Detect door/window sensors with motion detection up to 15 feet
- 2 Nest Tags (with support for up to 10)
- 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.0
- remote access and security alerts via Nest mobile app
- Model: H1500ES
Expires 7/18/2019
As one of its Prime Day deals and for Prime members only, Amazon offers the Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera 2-Pack for $99.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $80. Buy Now
- 2-year battery life
- 2-way audio
- 1080p recording
- Alexa enabled
Amazon offers the Ring Spotlight Cam 1080p WiFi Battery-Powered Outdoor Security Camera in Black or White for $139 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we've ever seen by $5. Buy Now
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 2-way audio
- night vision and motion detection
- 110dB siren
- LED spotlights
- remote viewing, alerts, and control via the Ring mobile app
As one of its Prime Day deals, Amazon offers Prime members the Arlo Audio Doorbell for $50.79 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Deal ends July 16.
Update: The price has increased to $59.99. Clip the 20% on-page coupon to drop it to $47.99. Buy Now
- This requires an Arlo Base Station
- get calls on your smartphone or tablet when someone presses your doorbell
- allows you to talk with visitors from your smartphone or tablet
- wire-free and weather-resistant design
- Model: AAD1001-100NAS
Amazon offers the AmazonBasics Electronic Deadbolt Door Lock in Satin Nickel or Oil-Rubbed Bronze for $69.99. Coupon code "ABHOME" cuts that to $59.49. With free shipping, that's $11 off, tied with last week's mention, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
eBags via Rakuten offers its Samsonite Fiero 20" Spinner Luggage in several colors (Black pictured) for $69.99. Coupon code "EBAG10" cuts that to $59.99. Even better, you'll bag $12 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and assuming you use the points, that's $12 under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find today by $21. Buy Now
- micro diamond texture
- can expand 2"
- Model: 55840XXXX
Factory Direct via eBay offers the BestMassage Multi-Function Power Tower with Dip Station for $114.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops that to $91.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now
ProElectronics via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel 3 XL 6.3" 64GB 4G LTE GSM Android Smartphone in Not Pink for $599.95. Coupon code "PRO10P" cuts it to $539.95. Plus, members bag $107.80 in Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $207 under yesterday's mention and the best price we could find by $207 today. Buy Now
- You must be signed in to your account to apply the code and collect the points
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.5GHz quad + 1.6GHz quad) processor
- 6.3" 2960 x 1440 OLED touchscreen LCD
- 12MP/8MP front and rear cameras
- submersible water resistance
- Model: GA00471
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lique Shoes in Stone Grey/Birch or Light Indigo/ Feather Grey for $29.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10, although we saw them for $6 less in last month's mention. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 8 to 11.5
