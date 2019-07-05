New
Rakuten · 30 mins ago
$289 $340
free shipping
Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten offers the Nest Cam IQ 8-Megapixel 1080p Indoor Camera 2-Pack for $339.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $288.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $151, although we saw it for $4 less last August. Buy Now
Features
- 8MP (4K) color sensor with 12x digital zoom
- 1080p video recording
- night vision & 2-way audio
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth
- built-in Google Assistant
Details
Comments
