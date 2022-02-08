New
Nespresso · 20 mins ago
$49 $71
free shipping
It's $22 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Nespresso
Tips
- Exclusively for Vertuo Next models.
Features
- dishwasher safe
- borosilicate hand-blown double-walled glass
Details
Sierra · 3 wks ago
Rae Dunn Electric Gooseneck Tea Kettle
$15 $68
free shipping w/ $75
That is a savings of $53. Buy Now at Sierra
Tips
- Available in Red or Green.
- Plus, bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more with coupon code "ETSC"; otherwise, shipping adds $9.95.
Features
- 1-liter
- stainless steel with soft touch matte finish
- LED indicator
- 360° swivel base
- boil water in 3- to 6-minutes
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Solofill SoloGrind 2-in-1 Automatic Single Serve Coffee Burr Grinder
$37 $60
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- interchangeable single serve coffee adapter & ground coffee container
- Model: SOLOGRIND
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Bella Bubble Waffle Maker
$23 $26
free shipping w/ $25
That's $7 under our December mention and the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's the best deal today by $23 for a similar model elsewhere.) Apply coupon code "HOME" to get this deal. Buy Now at Macy's
Tips
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95. (Pickup may also be available.)
Features
- locking handle for vertical storage
- makes 9" waffles
- nonstick coating
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Small Appliances at Amazon
Up to 47% off
free shipping w/Prime
Choose from 20 items for the kitchen, with prices starting from $20. It includes air fryers, blenders, mixers, bread mixers, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Pictured is the Crux 3.7-Quart Manual Air Fryer for $34.40 ($66 low).
