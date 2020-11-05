New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Nerf N-Strike Elite RapidStrike CS-18 Blaster
$20 $40
free shipping w/ $35

It's $20 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
  • 18-dart clear clip (w/ 18 darts)
  • Adjustable stock and acceleration button
  • Fires darts up to 90 feet
