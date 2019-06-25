New
$6 $16
pickup at Best Buy
Best Buy offers the Nerf N-Strike Elite AccuStrike Series FalconFire Blaster for $6.49. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.49 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $9, although we saw it for a buck less on Black Friday weekend. Buy Now
Features
- includes 6 foam darts
- Model: B9839
Details
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Intex Swimming Pool Floats at Walmart
$10
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart discounts a selection of Intex swimming pool floats to $9.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Bestway H2OGO! 18-Foot Inflatable Triple Lane Water Slide with Ramp
$20 $40
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the H2OGO! 18-Foot Inflatable Triple Lane Water Slide with Ramp for $19.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the best price we could find by $5 and a great price for a slide this size. Buy Now
Features
- end bumpers collect water for a big splash landing
- Splash Lagoon collects water for a splash takeoff
- garden hose required
- Model: 52200E
Walmart · 2 days ago
EastPoint Sports EPS 3000 Tournament Size Table Tennis Table
$115 $250
free shipping
Walmart offers the EastPoint Sports EPS 3000 Tournament Size Table Tennis Table for $115.12 with free shipping. That's $75 under our mention from last week and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $38.) Buy Now
Walmart · 3 days ago
MD Sports 9ft Roll and Score Skee Ball Table
$320 $500
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the MD Sports 9-Foot Roll and Score Skee Ball Table for $319.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $29.97 shipping charge. That's $10 under our February mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $115.) Buy Now
Best Buy · 1 wk ago
Microsoft Surface Pro 6 128GB 12" Tablet
$699 $899
free shipping
Today only, Best Buy offers the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 i5 128GB 12.3" Tablet in Platinum for $699 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention and is the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now
Features
- 12.3" 2736x1824 display
- 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor
- 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- 8MP rear- and 5MP front-facing cameras
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: LGP-00001
New
Best Buy · 2 hrs ago
Insignia 55" 1080p LED HDTV
$220 $280
free shipping
Today only, Best Buy offers the Insignia 55" 1080p Flat LED HD Television for $219.99 with free shipping. That's $60 under our mention from last September, $60 under current list price, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- native resolution of 1920x1080 (1080p)
- USB
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: NS-55D510NA19
Sprint · 1 mo ago
Google Pixel 3 64GB Smartphone for Sprint
$17/mo. w/ 18-mo. lease
free shipping
That's a savings of $300 off list price
With a qualifying activation on a Sprint Flex 18-month lease, Sprint offers Google Pixel 3 64GB Android Smartphone for Sprint in Black or White for $16.63 per month. (Best Buy charges the same.) With free shipping, that's $300 off and the lowest price we could find.
Also available via a Sprint Flex 18-month lease is the Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB Android Smartphone for Sprint in Black or White for $22.04 per month. (Best Buy charges the same.) That's also a savings of $300 off.
Note: Discount applied via monthly bill credits, which start within 2 bills. You must open a new line of service. After 18 months, you can either return the phone and upgrade to a new model or pay it off via lump sum or 6 monthly payments.
