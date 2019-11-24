Open Offer in New Tab
JCPenney
Nerf Fortnite Ar-L Blaster
$20
pickup at JCPenney

It's half of what other stores are charging. Buy Now at JCPenney

  • Choose in-store pickup to skip the $8.95 shipping fee.
