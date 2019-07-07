New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Nelson Traveling Rain Train Sprinkler
$57 $70
free shipping
Walmart offers the Nelson Traveling Rain Train Sprinkler for $56.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now
Tips
  • Amazon charges the same
Features
  • travels up to 200 feet
  • covers up to 13,500 square feet
  • three speed settings
  • automatic shut-off
  • Published 1 hr ago
