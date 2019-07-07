New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
$57 $70
free shipping
Walmart offers the Nelson Traveling Rain Train Sprinkler for $56.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now
Tips
- Amazon charges the same
Features
- travels up to 200 feet
- covers up to 13,500 square feet
- three speed settings
- automatic shut-off
Details
Comments
Published 1 hr ago
Related Offers
Amazon · 2 days ago
Minuano Solar Submersible Bird Bath Fountain Pump
$13 $33
free shipping
MInuano Direct via Amazon offers the Minuano Solar Submersible Bird Bath Fountain Pump for $32.99. Coupon code "KVIVTTZW" drops the price to $13.20. With free shipping, that's $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- brushless motor
- built-in battery
- water sensor
Wayfair · 6 days ago
Mats Inc. Bergo 15" Plastic Interlocking Deck Tile 14-Pack
$55 $90
free shipping
Wayfair offers the Mats Inc. Bergo 14.8" x 14.8" Plastic Interlocking Deck Tile 14-Pack in Shadow Gray for $54.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $35 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- water- and weather-resistant
- installs without fasteners or adhesives
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Kay Home Products Marsh Allen 10" x 18" Cast Iron Hibachi Charcoal Grill
$30 $38
free shipping
Amazon offers the Kay Home Products Marsh Allen 10" x 18" Cast Iron Hibachi Charcoal Grill for $29.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Features
- 3-position adjustable cooking grids
- 157 square inches of cooking surface
- 2 adjustable air vents
- Model: 30052AMZ
Amazon · 1 day ago
Le Papillon 10-Foot Offset Patio Umbrella
$95 $157
free shipping
Le Papillon Leisure via Amazon offers the Le Papillon 10-Foot Offset Patio Umbrella in Green for $156.99. Clip the on-page $15 off coupon and apply code "GKJZKD7W" to drop that to $94.89. With free shipping, that's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, $62 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- cross base (weights not included)
- easy-open cantilever lift system
- 360° rotation
Walmart · 6 days ago
Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Gazebo
$320 $450
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $324.91 with free shipping. That's $125 off list, $36 under last year's price, and the best we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
Features
- It covers a 10-foot by 12-foot area
Amazon · 4 days ago
Thermacell Halo Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller
$23 $35
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Thermacell Halo Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller in White for $22.65 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Features
- creates 15-foot protection zone
- ZoneCheck visual protection indicator
- includes protective cover, 3 4-hour repellent mats, and one 12-hour fuel cartridge
- Model: MR-D202
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Cuisinart 360° Griddle Cooking Center
$197
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $30
Walmart offers the Cuisinart 360° Griddle Cooking Center for $197 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $30. Features include:
- 2 heat zones deliver consistent and even cooking
- stainless lid
- folding side table
- tool hooks and paper towel holder
Amazon · 2 days ago
Brussel's Bonsai Live 6" Gardenia Outdoor Bonsai Tree w/ Decorative Container
$22 $41
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Brussel's Bonsai Live 6" Gardenia Outdoor Bonsai Tree with Decorative Container for $22.29 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $19. Buy Now
Features
- 6" to 8" tall 4-year old Bonsai
- 8" decorative container
- blooms from May through July
Walmart · 1 day ago
Walmart July 4th Sale
Over 1,600 items on sale
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, sports items, furniture, apparel, and more during its July 4th Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping. Over 1,600 items are discounted, several of which are at significant lows and/or best-ever prices. Shop Now
Walmart · 1 day ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping Shop Now
Walmart · 15 hrs ago
3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack
$16 $27
pickup at Walmart
Walmart continues to offer the 3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack for $15.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $11 off and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 800 MPR
- last up to three months
- select sizes from 12" x 24" x 1" to 20" x 30" x 1"
- Model: 821-3PK-BFG
Walmart · 1 mo ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
iTunes · 1 mo ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 4 days ago
$10 Amazon Prime Day Credit
free w/ $10 Whole Foods purchase
digital delivery
As one of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon offers Prime members a $10 Amazon Credit for free when you spend $10 or more in-store at Whole Foods, or on items sold by Whole Foods on Prime Now. (Customers will need to present their Prime code or mobile number at checkout in-store. The credit must be used between 12:00 a.m. July 15 to 11:59 p.m. PT July 17.) That's essentially like getting $10 worth of free stuff. Buy Now
Tips
- Whole Foods purchase must be made between July 3 and July 16
Wayfair · 2 days ago
Luxier Multi-Function Thermostatic Rainfall and Waterfall Shower Tower Panel
$190 $700
free shipping
Wayfair offers the Luxier Multi-Function Thermostatic Rainfall and Waterfall Shower Tower Panel for $189.99 with free shipping. That's $510 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 100 horizontal spray massage nozzles
- 50 rainfall nozzles
- hand shower
Amazon · 2 days ago
Geek Lighting Men's Activewear Bottoms
from $9
free shipping w/ Prime
Geek Lighting via Amazon offers its Geek Lighting Men's Activewear Bottoms in several styles/colors starting at $18.99. Coupon code "VI4GRS9R" cuts the starting price to $9.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $2 under our mention from last week of the pants, at least $10 off, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Tips
- The code does not apply to the 2 Pcs Black/Black and C-yellow options.
Features
- available in select sizes from XS to XXL
