Neiman Marcus takes up to 70% off clearance items during its Clearance Flash Sale. Plus, bag an extra 25% off select clearance items. (Prices are as marked, and we found deeper discounts on the site). Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Deal ends May 30 at 11pm ET. Shop Now
Tips
  • Although the banners state up to 70% off + extra 25% off, we found even higher discounts within.