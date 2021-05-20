Neeyer Vacuum Sealer Machine for $30
Neeyer · 1 hr ago
Neeyer Vacuum Sealer Machine
$30 $60
$5 shipping

Apply coupon code "NEEYER" for a savings of $30. Buy Now at Neeyer

Tips
  • Available in Black.
Features
  • 1-touch operation
  • Some 8" bags are included (it's unclear how many).
  • Dry and Wet modes
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "NEEYER"
  • Expires 6/9/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Small Appliances Neeyer
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register