Mossfield · 56 mins ago
Neewer Carbon Fiber 66" Tripod with 360-degree Ball Head
$70
free shipping

Mossfield Sales Depot via Amazon offers the Neewer Carbon Fiber 66" Tripod with 360-degree Ball Head for $99.99. Coupon "TRIPOD719" cuts it to $69.99. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now

Features
  • 2-in-1 tripod: one leg can be used as monopod
  • high-density carbon fiber tube
  • quick release leg locks
  • Universal ball head design with 2 locks
  • Code "TRIPOD719"
  • Expires in 23 hr
