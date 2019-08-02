sponsored
Bundred & Thick
$60 $136
free shipping
Bundred & Thick via Amazon offers the Neewer 18" Ring Light Kit for $135.99. Coupon code "NWRLJUL18" cuts it to $59.84.
- 18" outer 55-watt 5500K LED ring light
- 61" light stand
- soft tube
- white and orange color filter set
- ball head hot shoe adapter
- universal power adapter
- carrying bag
- smart phone holder
Amazon
Criacr 3-in-1 Phone Camera Lens Kit
$8 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Amir Direct via Amazon offers the Criacr 3-in-1 Phone Camera Lens Kit for $20.99. Coupon code "5WDX2JKW" drops the price to $8.40.
Features
- clip-on lenses
- portable
- universal fit
- includes mini tripod, lens covers, and carrying bag
- Model: US-CP57
Amazon
Rangers 55" Aluminum Tripod w/ Ball Head
$54 $77
free shipping
Tycka Direct via Amazon offers the Rangers 55" Compact Lightweight Aluminum Tripod with Panorama Ball Head for $76.99. Coupon code "6WHSJQW9" cuts the price to $53.89.
Features
- high density aluminum alloy frame
- 360° rotating ball head with 2 control knobs
- quick release flip locks on the legs
- built-in bubble level
- removable leg to convert to monopod
Amazon
Hohem iSteady Pro 2 3-Axis Gimbal Stabilizer
$84 $99
free shipping
Duoda Digital via Amazon offers the Hohem iSteady Pro 2 3-Axis Gimbal Stabilizer for $99.00. Coupon code "LTL2VSTZ" drops the price to $84.15.
Tips
- Shipping is fulfilled by Duoda Digital and may take up to four weeks to arrive.
Features
- 2-way power supply
- 4 modes
- trigger button
- 360° rotation
Amazon
Zomei 14" Dimmable LED Ring Light with Stand
$52 $80
free shipping
Koyi via Amazon offers the Zomei 14" Dimmable LED Ring Light with Stand for $79.99. Coupon code "T74SBXG6" drops the price to $51.99.
Features
- 63" adjustable stand
- 168-LEDs
- adjustable lighting
- orange filter
- Model: 5823866375
Amazon
Tairoad Q555 63" Lightweight Aluminum Tripod
$42
free shipping
It's the best price we could find by $6
Koyi via Amazon offers the Tairoad Q555 62.5" Lightweight Aluminum Tripod in Black for $69.99. Coupon code "NYCANYST" cuts it to $41.99.
- 360° panorama ball head with horizontal, vertical, and side adjustment knobs
- 22.7" to 62.5" adjustable height
- 180° fold-up legs
- 17.6-lb. maximum load capacity
- padded carrying bag
Amazon
Neewer 18" 55W Dimmable LED Ring Light
$60 $136
free shipping
Bundred & Thick via Amazon offers the Neewer 18" 55-watt Dimmable LED Ring Light for $135.99. Coupon code "NWRLJUL18" cuts that to $59.84.
Features
- adjustable color temperature up to 5500K
- white and orange filters
- 61" light stand
- hot shoe adapter compatible with most DSLR cameras
- Bluetooth receiver
- smartphone holder
- Model: 10088612
Amazon
Neewer 700W Softbox Photography Lighting Kit
$53 $82
free shipping
Nigelton Sales via Amazon offers the Neewer 700W Softbox Photography Lighting Kit for $81.99. Coupon code "BOXJUL19" cuts the price to $53.29.
Features
- 2 24" x 24" softbox reflectors
- 2 88" light stands
- 2 85W CFL studio light bulbs
- carry bag
iTunes
PeakVisor for iOS
free
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free.
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon
CGN 2-Piece Garden Solar Bubble Lights
$14 $24
free shipping w/ Prime
CGN Direct Sales via Amazon offers the CGN 2-Piece Garden Solar Bubble Lights for $23.99. Coupon code "CGN40LIGHT" drops the price to $14.39.
Features
- IP65 waterproof
- weather-resistant
- 6-8 hours working time on 4-5 hours of charging
- color-changing
Amazon
Keebo Car Cleaning Kit
$24 $35
free shipping
Keebo via Amazon offers its Keebo High Pressure Car Cleaning Kit for $34.99. Coupon code "WLNGEAR9" drops the price to $24.49.
Features
- 3 nozzle sprayers
- car wash mitt
- spare hose
- Model: 56451362223
Amazon
Geek Lighting Men's Activewear Bottoms
from $9
free shipping w/ Prime
Geek Lighting via Amazon offers its Geek Lighting Men's Activewear Bottoms in several styles/colors starting at $18.99. Coupon code "VI4GRS9R" cuts the starting price to $9.49.
Tips
- The code does not apply to the 2 Pcs Black/Black and C-yellow options.
Features
- available in select sizes from XS to XXL
Sign In or Register