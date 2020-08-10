sponsored
New
GlassesUSA · 1 hr ago
65% off
free shipping
You can also enjoy 65% off frames + FREE shipping on a huge selection of styles with code "DNEWS65". Exclusions apply, including premium frames, sale items, and Home Try-On program. Shop Now at GlassesUSA
Details
Comments
-
Expires 8/10/2020
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Amazon Echo Frames Eyeglasses w/ Alexa
$180 $250
free shipping
Save $70 off list with these hands-free all-day access to Alexa. Make calls, set reminders, add to your to do lists, listen to podcasts, or control your smart home from anywhere. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Use the request an invitation button on page for the chance to buy this item.
Features
- supports most prescriptions
- supports Android 8.0 or greater and iOS 13 or greater
- Bluetooth 5.0
- IPX4 sweat and water resistant
- corrective lenses not included
Amazon · 1 mo ago
DMV Ultra Hard Contact Lens Remover 3-Pack
$7
free shipping w/ Prime
Kaizen8 via Amazon offers the DMV Ultra Hard Contact Lens Remover 3-Pack for $6.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
Zenni Optical · 2 wks ago
Zenni Optical Rectangle Glasses
$10 $13
free shipping
Including the shipping savings, that's $8 off. Buy Now at Zenni Optical
Tips
- Apply code "ZENNIFAN" to bag free shipping. Otherwise, shipping adds $4.95.
Features
- includes frames, basic prescriptions lenses, anti-scratch coating, & UV protection
- Model: 278521
Zenni Optical · 1 mo ago
Zenni Optical Eyeglasses
$20 or less...
free shipping
Save on over 500 cheap styles. Shop Now at Zenni Optical
Tips
- Each includes the frames, basic prescription lenses, anti-scratch coating, and UV protection.
Sign In or Register