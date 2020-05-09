Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Neato Robotics Botvac D4 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum
$299 $600
free shipping

That's at least $50 less than you'd pay elsewhere and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by consumerelectronicscostsavers via eBay.
Features
  • 75-minute run time
  • wide combo brush
  • HEPA filter
  • scheduling via the Neato app for iOS or Android
  • Model: 945-0307
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
