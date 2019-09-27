Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
Pepsico eCommerce cuts 30% off the Near East Rice Pilaf Mix 6.9-Oz Box 12-Pack in Original flavor. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at PepsiCo eCommerce
A rare set of Costco savings, the likes of which we've not seen in over a year. Buy Now at Groupon
That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers two Snyder's of Hanover Mini Pretzels 40-oz. Canisters for $9.92. (A single canister costs $4.96, but there's a minimum order of two.) Order via Subscribe & Save to drop the price to $9.42. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $12.
Update: Deal has been amended with the correct minimum order quantity. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $9 under our April mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $2.) Buy Now at Amazon
Sign In or Register