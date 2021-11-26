neabot.com · 48 mins ago
$350 $500
free shipping
That is a $150 price drop. Buy Now at neabot.com
Features
- 2.8L self emptying dust bin
- LED display
- 2,700kPa suction
- sweeps, mops, and vacuums
- supports Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa
- 250mL water tank
- LDS8.0 LiDAR obstacle avoidance
Details
Expires 11/30/2021
