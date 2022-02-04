New
CVS · 32 mins ago
$92 $102
free shipping
To get this for the best price we could find anywhere today by $8, apply coupon code "SAVE10". Buy Now at CVS
Tips
- Posted by India.
- Why does she love this deal? "As a major allergy sufferer, I tend to stay congested, well, for most of the year. Consequently, I am prone to sinus infections. I tired quite a few different saline products over the years, but nothing was just great. A friend recommended Navage to me, and I finally broke down and got one a few months ago. It was a GAME CHANGER! I'd recommend it to anyone with similar issues."
- While this item does ship for free, if you need it faster, order it online and pickup in store.
Features
- powered suction irrigation
- includes 20 salt pods and 2 AA batteries
Details
Comments
