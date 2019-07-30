- Create an Account or Login
Lenovo via Rakuten offers its Nava x Lenovo 14 On-Trend Laptop Messenger Bag for $24.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" drops that to $19.99. Plus, you'll bag $2.85 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's $13 less than you'd pay from Lenovo direct and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Timbuk2 Parkside Laptop Backpack in Black/Red Devil for $31.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $37. Buy Now
Amazon offers the AmazonBasics Canvas 15.6" Laptop Backpack in Black for $11.75 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $18 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Office Depot via Rakuten offers the Targus Groove Notebook Backpack in Black for $26. Coupon code "BAGS20" drops that to $20.80. Plus, you'll bag $4 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's $9 under our expired mention from two days ago and the lowest price we could find today by $15. Buy Now
Wonderpark via Amazon offers the Huston Lowell Canvas Messenger Bag in Black (pictured) or Army Green for $28.99. Coupon code "OSEWT5ZB" drops the price to $17.39. With free shipping, that's $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
BuySpry via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone X 256GB 4G LTE GSM Smartphone in Silver for $623.99. Coupon code "BUY15" cuts that to $530.39. With free shipping, that's $110 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $105.) Buy Now
eBags via Rakuten offers its Samsonite Fiero 20" Spinner Luggage in Black or Burnt Orange for $69.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts that to $55.99. Even better, you'll bag $8.25 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's tied with our mention from last week and the best price we could find today by $27. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Women's Jolt 2 Running Shoes in Grey Floss for $34.99. Coupon code "ASICS20" cuts that to $27.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $12. Deal ends July 29. Buy Now
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers the FDW 3-Piece Luggage Set with TSA Locks in Red for $81.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts that to $65.59. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find now by $13. Buy Now
