Nautica Summer Checklist: under $25

Save up to 60% on select men's and women's styles. Shop Now at Nautica
- Shipping adds $8, but orders of $50 or more bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Nautica Men's Classic Fit Striped Premium Cotton Polo for $19.99 ($35 off).
-
Expires 7/27/2021
Published 33 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Get a free tote from the 2021 Ford Essence Festival when you register to win a Ford vehicle. Shop Now
- Available while supplies last.
- Vehicle giveaway finalist will be contacted by phone.
- Choose from a 2020 Ford F-150, Escape, Explorer, or Mustang if you win.
Save on water bottles, backpacks, sunglasses, shoes, apparel, and more. Shop Now at REI
- Spend $50 for free shipping, or choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Pictured is the CamelBak 40-oz. Chute Mag Vacuum Water Bottle for $20 (low by $3).
Save on men's, women's, and kids' styles and home good specials throughout the site. Shop Now at Macy's
- Prices as marked.
- Shipping adds $10.95 or get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
Apply coupon code "GOSAVE20" to save an extra 20% off over 30,000 styles. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Get $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent. (It can be redeemed July 12 through 25.)
- Shipping adds $8.95 or is free with orders of $75; store pickup may also be available.
- Pictured is the Star Wars Men's Vintage Logo Tee for $10.39 after coupon ($5 off list).
Shop nearly 500 styles for the whole family. Shop Now at Nautica
- Bag free shipping on orders of $50 or more; otherwise, shipping adds $8.
Women's T-shirts start from $8, boys' shorts from $10, men's t-shirts from $10, girls' tops from $14, men's shirts from $16, women's dresses from $20, and more. Shop Now at Nautica
- Bag free shipping on orders of $50 or more; otherwise, shipping adds $8.
- Old Navy Men's Navtech V-Neck Sweater for $19.99 ($50 off ).
Save up to 70% on select men's and women's styles. Plus, use the codes below for additional discounts on regularly-priced or sale items. Shop Now at Nautica
- 15% Off $75 via code "6FWBLYPL".
- 20% Off $120 via code "ACL7HL3D".
Apply code "SAVE20" to save on men's and women's reguarly-priced styles. Shop Now at Nautica
- Excludes clearance items.
Sign In or Register