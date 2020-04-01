Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's tied with our mention from last week as the strongest discount we've seen from Nautica since Black Friday week. Shop Now at Nautica
Save on a variety of clothing, footwear, outdoor equipment, and more. Shop Now at L.L.Bean
Save on jackets, pullovers, swimwear, shorts, and more. Shop Now at Backcountry
In response to closing its retail stores, Nordstrom Rack now cuts an extra 20% off all online orders
and is shipping them for free. After the extra savings, deals start at around $30, which is super cheap for a pair of Birkenstocks! Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Save on men's and women's jackets from brands like Burberry, Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Save on a variety of men's, women's, and kids' styles. Shop Now at Nautica
That's $43 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Nautica
At $44 off, that's a huge discount and a very strong deal for a Nautica sweater, especially if you spend over $50 to get free shipping. You could buy a load of these in all colors and solve next winter's wardrobe like Jobs, but with some ventilation and color variation. Buy Now at Nautica
That's a savings of $104 altogether. Buy Now at Nautica
