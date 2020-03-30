Personalize your DealNews Experience
Social distancing is rough -- no handshakes, no attaboy back-pats, no hugs! Well, this plush robe is so soft and cuddly, it's like a hug for your whole body. (And the fact that it's a low by $12 is a hug for your wallet. Metaphorically. Or literally? Your wallet sort of hugs your money, right?) Buy Now at Macy's
That's the lowest price we could find by around $10. Buy Now at Costco
That's $8 off and the best price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $9.99. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $15 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Banggood
Save on over 1,900 items. Shop Now at Macy's
Stack strong savings on over 90,000 already-discounted clothing, accessories, beauty items, and home items. Shop Now at Macy's
That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Macy's
That's $40 off list and the same price as other stores are charging for the last season's style.
Update: Shipping is now free. Buy Now at Macy's
Save $250 on sport coats and $315 on suits. Buy Now at Macy's
It's a buck under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by about $9.) Buy Now at Macy's
That's $43 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Nautica
That's up to $6 under our mention from almost 4 weeks ago and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now at Belk
