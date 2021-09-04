Nautica Men's Mesh Performance Boxer Briefs 3-Pack for $14

At $4.64 per pair, it's $28 under list and the best price we could find. For further comparison, Nautica charges $15 more ($7.25 per pair) for a four pack of these boxer briefs. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge or spend $25 or more to bag free shipping.
- 5" inseam
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's the best price we could find by at least a buck, a savings of $27 off list, and $7 less than Hanes direct. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Tartan Plaid, size Medium.
- comfort flex waistband
- FreshIQ advanced odor protection
That's $6 under what Hanes direct charges. Buy Now at Target
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
- 75% cotton, 25% polyester
- tagless
Save up to 80% on undergarments from ASICS, adidas, PUMA, and SAXX. Plus, applying coupon code "SHOE10" takes an additional 10% off. Shop Now at Shoebacca
- Pictured are the PUMA Men's Performance Boxer Briefs 3-Pack for $22.45 after code.
Apply code "502UK1E6" to save 50%. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Multicolor and Camo.
- Sold by Fousupdt via Amazon.
Apply coupon code "LABOR" to save on apparel, shoes, jewelry, home items, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
Coupon code "LABOR" cuts it to $75 off list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available at this price in Grey Check.
- It's also available in Blue Plaid for $23.99 after the same coupon ($71 off).
- Spend $25 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee.
Dozens of styles and colors are marked 30% off. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured are the Levi's Men's 501 '93 Fit Straight Jeans for $41.70 ($28 off).
Show off your personal style and save on hats and caps. Shop Now at Macy's
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
Apply coupon code "NREWARD010" for the best price we could find by at least $26. Buy Now at Nautica
- Spend $50 for free shipping; otherwise shipping adds $8.
Apply coupon code "NREWARD010" to take $37 off list and get the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Nautica
- Spend $50 for free shipping; otherwise shipping adds $8.
Men's and women's T-shirts start from $6, men's slippers from $8, kids' clothes start from $9, women's shorts from $10, men's shirts from $11, and more. Shop Now at Nautica
- Bag free shipping on orders of $50 or more; otherwise, shipping adds $8.
- Pictured is the Nautica Men's Classic Fit Striped Oxford Shirt for $10.98 ($44 off).
That's $18 below what you would pay directly from Nautica. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. Otherwise shipping is free on orders of $25 or more.
Sign In or Register