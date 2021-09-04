Nautica Men's Mesh Performance Boxer Briefs 3-Pack for $14
New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Nautica Men's Mesh Performance Boxer Briefs 3-Pack
$14 $42
pickup

At $4.64 per pair, it's $28 under list and the best price we could find. For further comparison, Nautica charges $15 more ($7.25 per pair) for a four pack of these boxer briefs. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge or spend $25 or more to bag free shipping.
Features
  • 5" inseam
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Underwear Macy's Nautica
Men's Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register