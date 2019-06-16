New
Macy's · 37 mins ago
Nautica Men's 10" Stretch Ripstop Cargo Shorts
$30 $70
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Nautica Men's 10" Stretch Ripstop Cargo Shorts in several colors (Beach Sand pictured) for $39.99. Apply coupon code "DAD" to cut that to $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now
Features
  • available in most waist sizes 30 to 42
  • Code "DAD"
  • Expires 6/16/2019
