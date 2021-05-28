Nautica Memorial Day Weekend Sale: 50% to 70% off + up to extra 20% off
Nautica · 1 hr ago
Nautica Memorial Day Weekend Sale
50% to 70% off + up to extra 20% off
free shipping w/ $50

Save up to 70% off sitewide. Additionally, code "R2LFYBF2" takes 10% off $60 or 20% off $120 or more. Shop Now at Nautica

  • Bag free shipping on orders of $50 or more; otherwise, shipping adds $8.
  • Pictured is the Nautica Men's Essential Striped Jersey T-shirt in Navy for $12.99 ($17 off).
  • Code "R2LFYBF2"
