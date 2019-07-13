Nautica Kids' School Uniforms at Macy's

New
Ends Today
Macy's · 35 mins ago
65% off
free shipping w/ $49
Today only, Macy's takes 65% off a selection of Nautica kids' school uniforms. (We found higher discounts within.) Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or spend $49 or more to bag free shipping. (Free shipping usually requires a $99 purchase.) Polos start at $7.99, bottoms at $10.99, cardigans at $11.99, and jackets at $14.99. Shop Now
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 10 hr
Published 35 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 wk ago
LZH Girls' Unicorn Dress
$11 $19
free shipping w/ Prime
LZH via Amazon offers its LZH Girls' Unicorn Dress in several colors (453-Beige pictured) for $18.95. Clip the 5% off coupon on the product page and apply coupon code "BSEKP4M9" to cut the price to $10.42. With free shipping for Prime members, that's a buck under our mention from April, $9 off, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The clippable coupon is gone, so the price is now $11.37. Buy Now
Update: The clippable coupon is gone, so the price is now $11.37. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes from 2Y to 9-10Y
Amazon · 1 mo ago
ModaIOO Girls' 2-Piece Unicorn Pajama Set
from $10
free shipping w/ Prime
Modaioo via Amazon offers the ModaIOO Girls' 2-Piece Unicorn Pajama Set in several colors (Pink pictured) from $17.99. Coupon code "SSMODA45" drops the starting price to $9.89. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- available in sizes 3/4 - 10/11
Macy's · 1 day ago
Macy's Black Friday in July Event
up to 80% off
Macy's takes up to 80% off thousands of items ranging from clothing and accessories to home and kitchen as part of its Black Friday in July Event. Shipping starts at $10.95, although orders of $49 or more bag free shipping (that's $30 less than the most recent free shipping threshold we've seen). Shop Now
Macy's · 13 hrs ago
The North Face Men's Logo Jacket
$54 $90
free shipping
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Logo Jacket in TNF White for $54 with free shipping. That's $36 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- The North Face charges the same direct.
Features
- Available in XL
Macy's · 1 day ago
Black + Decker Lithium Handheld Vacuum
$10 after rebate $38
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Black + Decker Lithium Handheld Vacuum in Icy Blue for $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate drops it to $9.99. Choose in-store pickup where available to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $10.) Buy Now
Tips
- Not available for pickup in your area? Orders of $49 or more receive free shipping.
Features
- lightweight design
- wall-mountable charger
- washable bag filter
Macy's · 2 days ago
Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers
$20 $65
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers in yellow for $19.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $19.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
Features
- available in most sizes 8 to 13
Sign In or Register