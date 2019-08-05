- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Macy's offers the Nautica Girls School Uniform Picot-Trim Polo in several colors for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find in any color by at least $2.
Update: The price has dropped to $8.99. Buy Now
The Children's Place offers a selection of kids' T-shirts for $1.99 with free shipping. That's a savings of up to $9. Buy Now
Aootoo via Amazon offers the Chaoshuo Cool Mesh Baby Socks 5-Pair Pack in Cutefox for $12.99. Coupon code "HCS933KF" cuts that to $5.85. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Levi's Little Girls' Logo-Print T-Shirt in Black or Grey for $4.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $23 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Target takes $10 off orders of $40 and over for select kids' clothes, shoes, and accessories. Plus, all orders over $35 bag free shipping. Some exclusions apply. Shop Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's discounts a selection of kitchen accessories with prices starting from $4.76. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more. Save at least $8 on a variety of tools for nearly every application. Shop Now
Macy's offers a selection of kitchen items for $10 or less. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (If you're stocking up, orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's 501 Original Shrink-to-Fit Jeans in Black for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the best deal we could find today by $20 (we saw them in Pink for $15 less last September.) Buy Now
Sign In or Register