Macy's offers the Nautica Girls School Uniform Picot-Trim Polo in several colors for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find in any color by at least $2. Buy Now
The Children's Place offers a selection of kids' T-shirts for $1.99 with free shipping. That's a savings of up to $9. Buy Now
Aootoo via Amazon offers the Chaoshuo Cool Mesh Baby Socks 5-Pair Pack in Cutefox for $12.99. Coupon code "HCS933KF" cuts that to $5.85. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Modaioo via Amazon offers the ModaIOO Girls' 2-Piece Unicorn Pajama Set in several colors (Pink pictured) from $17.99. Coupon code "SSMODA45" drops the starting price to $9.89. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Levi's Little Girls' Logo-Print T-Shirt in Black or Grey for $4.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $23 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the The Cellar Iridescent Rainbow 16-Piece Flatware Set for $28.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $56 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers a selection of kitchen items for $10 or less. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's 550 Relaxed Fit Jeans in several colors (Rinse pictured) for $24.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
