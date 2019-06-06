New
eBay · 42 mins ago
$9
free shipping
valentineperfumecom via eBay offers the Nautica Blue 3.4-oz. Eau de Toilette Spray for $8.50 with free shipping. That's tied with our expired mention from three days ago and the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
AlphabetDeal · 1 mo ago
AXE Body Spray 15-Pack
$34 $90
free shipping
AlphabetDeal offers the AXE Body Spray 15-Pack for $39.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" cuts that price to $33.99. With free shipping, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 5-oz. cans
- assorted fragrances
eBay · 6 days ago
Refurb Samsung Dual 1.7GHz 12" Chromebook
$60
free shipping
2nd-best price we've seen and a low by $30
Brown Bear Tech via eBay offers the refurbished 2.4-lb. Samsung Exynos 5 1.7GHz 11.6" Chromebook for $59.99 with free shipping. That's $4 under our August mention and within a buck of the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $30.) This 0.8"-thick laptop features:
- Samsung Exynos 5250 1.7GHz dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 LCD
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB SSD
- webcam
- Google Chrome OS
eBay · 3 days ago
Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone
$195 $639
free shipping
Smarter.Phone via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone in several colors for $194.99 with free shipping. That's $5 under our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we've seen for this phone. (Outside of other eBay sellers, it's the best price for a refurb today by $15.) Buy Now
Tips
- Note: A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
eBay · 1 wk ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Stock is limited in select styles
eBay · 1 mo ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$200 $720
free shipping
Cellfeee via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $199.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly two weeks ago as the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find by $19). Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided. These units have burn-in but are otherwise fully functional.
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
- 5.8" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras & 4K video recording
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- microSD card slot
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Nautica Men's Casual Lighthouse Shirt (XL sizes only)
$16
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Nautica Men's Casual Lighthouse Shirt in Bright White for $15.96. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $9.95 shipping fee. That is the lowest price we could find by $49. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes XL and XXL only
Macy's · 3 wks ago
Nautica Men's Pineapple Print Swim Trunks (L sizes)
$16 $70
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Nautica Men's Pineapple Print Swim Trunks in Guava Punch for $15.96. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes XL or XXL only
Macy's · 4 wks ago
Nautica Men's Swim Trunks
$16
pickup at Macy's
That's the best price we could find by $19
Macy's offers the Nautica Men's Swim Trunks in
eBay · 1 mo ago
Nautica Men's Big & Tall Quarter-Zip Sweater
$40
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $8
Nautica via eBay offers the Nautica Men's Big & Tall Quarter-Zip Mock-Neck Sweater in several colors (Nautica Red pictured) for $39.75 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $8. It's available in select sizes from 1XL to 6XL.
Note: Breton Stripe is available for the same price.
