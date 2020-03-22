Open Offer in New Tab
Belk · 38 mins ago
Nautica Belle Haven 12-Piece Wash Towel Set
$18 $36
free shipping w/ beauty item

Excluding padding, that's the best price we could find by $7, and you know you're going to need these with all that hand washing going on! Buy Now at Belk

  • They are available in Dark Grey or White.
  • Pad your order with a beauty item to bag free shipping.
  • measures 13" x 13"
  • cotton
