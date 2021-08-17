Native 2.65-oz. Natural Deodorant for $10 w/ subscription
1 hr ago
Native 2.65-oz. Natural Deodorant
$10 w/ subscription $15
free shipping w/ Prime

  • Posted by Aoife.
  • Why does she love this deal? "If you can get something that is as safe as possible for your skin but also doesn't make you smell like a medieval peasant (coconut seems quite the opposite), then it's a winner of a natural deodorant."
  • In several scents (Coconut & Vanilla pictured).
Features
  • Aluminum-free
  • Paraben-free
  • Cruelty-free
  • Unisex
  • Contains probiotics
